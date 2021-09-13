image_pdf

In May, the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) announced its Board of Directors slate for 2021-2022. Today, NALP is pleased to highlight the new Board members whose terms begin on October 1, 2021.

Back in May, Andrew Ziehler, chair of the nominations committee for NALP, said, “The nominations team executed a very thorough nominations and selection process that brought some to the best minds in the industry before the committee. It was a difficult decision for the committee to make, but in the end, we feel we got the best possible slate of candidates to serve NALP in 2021-2022 and continue the progress towards taking NALP to the next level.”

Bob Grover, President, Pacific Landscape Management, will serve as the President of the association. (Click here to read Turf‘s 2017 profile of Pacific Landscape Management.)

New members of the Board include John Guth and Claire Goldman.

Officers

President Bob Grover, LIC
Pacific Landscape Management

 

President-Elect
Mike Bogan, LIC
LandCare, LLC

 

Secretary/Treasurer
Brandon Sheppard,
Weed Man

 

Immediate Past President
Shayne Newman, LIC
YardScapes Landscape Professionals

Directors

Bruce Allentuck
Allentuck Landscaping Co.

Pam Dooley
Plants Creative Landscapes

Maurice Dowell, LIC
Dowco Enterprises, Inc.

Lisa Fiore
Landscapehub, Inc.

Paul Fraynd, LIC
Sun Valley Landscaping

Ivan Giraldo
Clean Scapes

Claire Goldman
R&R Landscaping

John Guth
Green Lawn Fertilizing, LLC

Phil Key
Ruppert Landscape

Roscoe Klausing, LIC
Klausing Group, Inc.

William MacMurdo
Bayer

Frank Mariani, LIC
Mariani Landscape

Joe Munie
Munie Greencare Professionals, Inc.

Tim Portland, LIC
Yellowstone Landscape

Chris Senske
Senske Services

 