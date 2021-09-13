In May, the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) announced its Board of Directors slate for 2021-2022. Today, NALP is pleased to highlight the new Board members whose terms begin on October 1, 2021.
Back in May, Andrew Ziehler, chair of the nominations committee for NALP, said, “The nominations team executed a very thorough nominations and selection process that brought some to the best minds in the industry before the committee. It was a difficult decision for the committee to make, but in the end, we feel we got the best possible slate of candidates to serve NALP in 2021-2022 and continue the progress towards taking NALP to the next level.”
Bob Grover, President, Pacific Landscape Management, will serve as the President of the association. (Click here to read Turf‘s 2017 profile of Pacific Landscape Management.)
New members of the Board include John Guth and Claire Goldman.
Officers
Directors
Bruce Allentuck
Allentuck Landscaping Co.
Pam Dooley
Plants Creative Landscapes
Maurice Dowell, LIC
Dowco Enterprises, Inc.
Lisa Fiore
Landscapehub, Inc.
Paul Fraynd, LIC
Sun Valley Landscaping
Ivan Giraldo
Clean Scapes
Claire Goldman
R&R Landscaping
John Guth
Green Lawn Fertilizing, LLC
Phil Key
Ruppert Landscape
Roscoe Klausing, LIC
Klausing Group, Inc.
William MacMurdo
Bayer
Frank Mariani, LIC
Mariani Landscape
Joe Munie
Munie Greencare Professionals, Inc.
Tim Portland, LIC
Yellowstone Landscape
Chris Senske
Senske Services
