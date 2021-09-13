In May, the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) announced its Board of Directors slate for 2021-2022. Today, NALP is pleased to highlight the new Board members whose terms begin on October 1, 2021.

Back in May, Andrew Ziehler, chair of the nominations committee for NALP, said, “The nominations team executed a very thorough nominations and selection process that brought some to the best minds in the industry before the committee. It was a difficult decision for the committee to make, but in the end, we feel we got the best possible slate of candidates to serve NALP in 2021-2022 and continue the progress towards taking NALP to the next level.”

Bob Grover, President, Pacific Landscape Management, will serve as the President of the association. (Click here to read Turf‘s 2017 profile of Pacific Landscape Management.)

New members of the Board include John Guth and Claire Goldman.

Officers

Directors

Bruce Allentuck

Allentuck Landscaping Co.

Pam Dooley

Plants Creative Landscapes

Maurice Dowell, LIC

Dowco Enterprises, Inc.

Lisa Fiore

Landscapehub, Inc.

Paul Fraynd, LIC

Sun Valley Landscaping

Ivan Giraldo

Clean Scapes

Claire Goldman

R&R Landscaping

John Guth

Green Lawn Fertilizing, LLC

Phil Key

Ruppert Landscape

Roscoe Klausing, LIC

Klausing Group, Inc.

William MacMurdo

Bayer

Frank Mariani, LIC

Mariani Landscape

Joe Munie

Munie Greencare Professionals, Inc.

Tim Portland, LIC

Yellowstone Landscape

Chris Senske

Senske Services