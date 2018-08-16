The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), through its Industry Growth Initiative, has been working aggressively to attract employees to the landscape industry, as there will be an estimated 1.5 million positions that need to be filled in the next five years. Now, expanding its commitment to attract men and women to the field, NALP is joining other national organizations and corporations in making a Pledge to America’s Workers.

The Pledge is an initiative created through the President’s executive order which created the National Council for the American Worker, an entity tasked with championing “effective, results-driven education and training so that American students and workers can obtain the skills they need to succeed in the jobs of today and of the future.”

“Education and training has always been a core pillar of NALP’s mission, but we are now creating even more opportunities for people to pursue careers in the landscape industry through the Industry Growth Initiative,” said NALP CEO Sabeena Hickman.“We are honored to be part of the President’s workforce initiative and joined by so many other industries in this pledge to grow the American workforce in the 21st century economy.”

Over the next five years, NALP will enhance career opportunities for more than 150,000 people; providing education and training, including through a new Landscape Management Apprenticeship Program, and connecting prospective employees with employers.

The expanded educational offerings are intended to attract prospective employees into the field by demonstrating a commitment to professional development and increasing awareness that the industry offers fulfilling, lifelong career opportunities. The new educational opportunities will also help current industry employees advance their careers.