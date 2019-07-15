Real Green Systems, a Detroit-based field service software company and a member of the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), joins forces today, July 15, with hundreds of lawn and landscape professionals from across the country to volunteer at Renewal & Remembrance, organized by the NALP. This is an annual day of service at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. The event marks the 23rd year that industry professionals have come together to help enhance the national burial site. Arlington National Cemetery serves as the final resting spot for more than 400,000 military service men/women and their spouses.

This year, more than 400 professionals — including three employees from Real Green Systems — will volunteer their time. The volunteer activities include: mulching, upgrading sprinklers, cabling and installing lightning protection for the trees, pruning, and planting liming. In total, NALP members will help to enhance more than 200 acres of the vast grounds at Arlington National Cemetery. Volunteering will also take place in parts of Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemeteries.

“Our industry is proud and humbled to volunteer our services at Arlington National Cemetery every year,” said Carol Keeling, interim CEO for NALP. “While the cemetery is beautifully maintained all year long, it is an honor for our industry professionals to lend their expertise and skills to enhancing the grounds. This service event allows the lawn and landscape industry to honor our nation’s heroes and put our professional knowledge and skills to work for good.”

Members of the National Hispanic Landscape Alliance and the Professional Grounds Management Society will join NALP members.