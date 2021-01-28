The National Association of Landscape Professionals’ (NALP) new Online Education Platform has launched and its first offering is a new Landscape Management Certificate Program. With three modules, taken separately or together, the landscaping courses cover hardscape and plant installation, maintenance, irrigation, and more. NALP recommends signing up six to eight team members and hosting the online training in a group setting when possible.
Benefits of the program include: self-study, self-paced courses; access from anywhere there is a computer and internet access; comprehensive education, using best industry methods, from experts in the field; and quizzes that ensure participants understand the course material.
Additionally, participants can earn certificates for each course they complete. (Courses can be taken separately or together.) Note, that these certificate courses are not the same as earning a Landscape Industry Certified Exterior Technician credential. Instead, these certificate courses are an excellent preparation for the certification exam and satisfy the educational requirements for the Landscape Management Apprenticeship Program. A Spanish language version is also coming soon.
The complete Landscape Management Certificate Program Consists of Three Courses:
- Installation + Fundamentals (8 CEUs)
- Irrigation + Fundamentals (8 CEUs)
- Maintenance + Fundamentals (8 CEUs)
Courses cost $289 each for members (approximately eight hours of education in each course). Save 17% when you buy all three. Earn CEUs by successfully completing the program! Complete all courses and receive 24 CEUs.
To participate:
- Enroll on the NALP website and purchase supplemental program material
- Order confirmation is sent to you and directs you to your purchased course
- Log in to Path – LMS using your NALP username and password
- Start the course (participants have one year to finish the course)
- Pass the final test with an 80% and earn a certificate (free test re-takes are available)
For more information, visit here.
