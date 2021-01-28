Installation + Fundamentals (8 CEUs)

Irrigation + Fundamentals (8 CEUs)

Maintenance + Fundamentals (8 CEUs)

Courses cost $289 each for members (approximately eight hours of education in each course). Save 17% when you buy all three. Earn CEUs by successfully completing the program! Complete all courses and receive 24 CEUs.

To participate:

Enroll on the NALP website and purchase supplemental program material Order confirmation is sent to you and directs you to your purchased course Log in to Path – LMS using your NALP username and password Start the course (participants have one year to finish the course) Pass the final test with an 80% and earn a certificate (free test re-takes are available)

