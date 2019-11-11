On July 20, 2020, members of the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) and the horticulture team at Arlington National Cemetery will work together for NALP’s annual day of Renewal and Remembrance at this sacred site to perform maintenance and improvement on the grounds. As in past years, family members of NALP participants will also take part in the event in Arlington, VA. This is the 24th year for NALP’s Renewal & Remembrance in partnership with Arlington National Cemetery.

As in past years, participants will spend the day performing work on turf, landscape, hardscape, and trees on the cemetery grounds. Irrigation work will also be done. The day also includes a Children’s program and two wreath layings.

Shaine Anderson, sr. director, education & events for NALP, shares that as this event grows, the association looks to continue expanding this work to other sites such as the recent expansion to the Soldier’s and Airmen’s Cemetery (i.e., other military-focused cemeteries).

Work at Arlington National Cemetery is one important part of the NALP trip to Washington. The three-day event combines community service with advocacy as members head to Capitol Hill for Legislative Days on the Hill. There are education sessions where participants can learn the latest information on key issues while networking with other lawn care and landscape companies.

Visit this page on the NALP website to sign up for event updates, view the list of companies that are program sponsors, and more.