On April 1, the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) kicked off National Lawn Care Month by unveiling new research which finds that Americans’ love affair with their lawns is going strong. The survey, conducted by Engine’s CARAVAN Omnibus on behalf of NALP, found that 81% of all Americans have a lawn, and a vast majority (79%) say that a lawn is an important feature when renting or buying a home. In fact, when asked to prioritize home features, respondents ranked a nice size yard second, falling only behind a renovated kitchen — and well ahead of other popular features including updated bathrooms, storage, and hardwood floors.

Perhaps most tellingly, the research found that younger generations of Americans place an even higher value on lawns than their parents and grandparents. When ranking home features, a nice size lawn was the number one priority among millennials, beating out even an updated kitchen. Eighty-two percent of millennials report that having a lawn is important when renting or buying a home (compared to 81% in Generation X and 77% of baby boomers).

“While some may assume that trends toward urbanization or the increased use of electronics and technology have resulted in a decreased interest in lawns among younger Americans, the results of our research found just the opposite,” says Missy Henriksen, vice president of public affairs for NALP. “Overall, the results confirm what professionals in the lawn care and landscape industry have long known – Americans have a great appreciation for the value that healthy lawns bring to their lives.”

The survey found that beyond valuing lawns, Americans are indeed making regular use of their yards. Forty-seven percent of Americans say they entertain in their yards at least once a month, while 57% use their yards for recreation at least monthly. Above all, the results suggest that yards are seen as a respite for Americans. A whopping 77% of respondents report relaxing in their yards at least once a month, and about one in three Americans (32%) garden in their yards multiple times a week.

Americans are also enjoying grass and green spaces beyond their doorsteps. The research found that Americans visit public parks and playgrounds more often than movie theaters, pools and beaches, bowling alleys, and museums.

“Lawns and public green spaces provide a backdrop for Americans’ memory-making moments while offering tremendous benefits for our communities and environment,” says Henriksen. “The research supports the important work that lawn care professionals do to create and maintain healthy lawns across the country.”

