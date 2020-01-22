The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) will be holding a Workforce Summit on March 1 – 3 at the Hilton Alexandria Old Town in Alexandria, VA. The Workforce Summit is a two-day conference to explore big picture topics and incite industry action related to the landscape workforce crisis. According to the NALP, “No amount of action from any individual company will solve this problem. It is time for industry professionals to work together to identify solutions to this crippling challenge. The competition is no longer the landscape contractor down the street, but employers from other industries that are upping the ante to attract the talent they need. The landscape industry needs to confront long-standing assumptions and break the mold of tried-and-true hiring and work practices.

The keynote speaker for NALP Workforce Summit is Eric Chester, a renowned workforce development authority. Chester has authored Fully Staffed: Finding and Keeping Employees in the Worst Labor Market Ever (to be released this year) and is a former landscape professional. He will share findings from his research on where today’s most innovative companies are finding seasonal and entry level employees for non-glamorous jobs and what they are doing to retain unskilled workers.

NALP Workforce Summit sessions include topics such as: Creating a Culture of Diversity and Inclusion; Companies Using Sector Partnerships in their Communities to Solve the Workforce Challenge; and How To Set Up an Effective Internship Program. For more information or to register, visit here.