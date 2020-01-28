The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) recently announced that beginning in 2022, it will separate its annual meeting, LANDSCAPES, from GIE+EXPO and will host its own stand-alone conference. The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) is moving into 100% ownership of GIE+EXPO.

For more than a decade, NALP has held its annual meeting in Louisville, KY in conjunction with GIE+EXPO. Before that, the association hosted an annual meeting and exposition (the Green Industry Expo) which traveled to different cities.

“We’ve enjoyed a strong partnership with the OPEI , and we continue to work together on government relations and other important industry issues,” said Britt Wood, NALP CEO, “but the time has come to provide members with a new annual meeting experience, so beginning in 2022, our conference will move to different cities.”

Kris Kiser, president of OPEI and managing director of GIE+EXPO said, “With this change in ownership structure of the show, OPEI will own the show in its entirety. We’ll continue to work with our landscape industry partners to provide attendees with training and other programmatic elements at the Kentucky Exposition Center. We look forward to the continued evolution and dynamic growth of GIE+EXPO in Louisville in the future.”

GIE+EXPO

“GIE+EXPO has had an extraordinarily strong run since 2010 – posting records in attendance and booth space. Last year’s show was the biggest ever, setting record attendance levels,” said Kiser. GIE+EXPO will continue to offer education, training, and certification in all segments of the OPE industry, including landscape, hardscape, lighting, snow and ice management, tree care, and irrigation for landscapers, hardscapers, dealers, distributors, and contractors.

GIE+EXPO 2020 is set for October 21-23. Attendees can expect hands-on drone training, expanded tree care demonstrations, a UTV test track, as well as continued co-location with Hardscape North America. Additionally, “OPEI has signed an extension agreement for the show from 2022-2024 with the Kentucky Exposition Center and area hotels in Louisville for the future…” Kiser said.

NALP LANDSCAPES Conference

On its end, NALP has assembled a planning task force — including industry suppliers and manufacturers, lawn care, maintenance, and design-build professionals — to provide guidance and input into the design of the new conference. Member input is also being gathered to ensure the conference provide valuable education and networking opportunities while incorporating local facility tours and the latest innovations.

“We look forward to opening up new opportunities for attendees as we create the future NALP Annual Meeting experience, beginning in 2022,” said Wood. “In the meantime, we are focused on providing innovative and exceptional LANDSCAPES conferences for the next two years in Louisville.”