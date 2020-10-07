The National Association of Landscape Professionals has announced that the National Hispanic Landscape Alliance (NHLA) has become the Latino Landscape Network. The newly-renamed organization’s mission is to connect and empower the entire community of Latino landscape professionals in the United States.

In April of 2020, NHLA became part of the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), to ensure a strong voice in the industry’s national trade organization and building a broader national coalition to support this critical sector of the industry.

A group of former NHLA Board of Directors members formed the Advisory Board of the new Latino Landscape Network and is working together with NALP staff and leadership to build a new model that connects Latino landscapers at all levels of their career and supports their businesses and career advancement.

“By creating the Latino Landscape Network, we are building a platform for advancement and giving a voice to all Latino landscapers across the country,” said Mari Medrano, a Network Advisory Board member.

The new Network, powered by NALP, directly supports Latino professionals across from the country, advocating for nearly 500,000 industry professionals with local, state, and federal policymakers; developing training and resources; and providing networking and mentoring opportunities.

“The NALP leadership is excited about the opportunity to work together with leaders of the Latino landscape community to create new training and networking opportunities to help Latino employees and businesses reach their goals,” said NALP CEO Britt Wood. “We invite all Latino landscape professionals, company owners, and business managers to join the Network.”

NALP represents an industry of approximately 1 million landscape, lawn care, irrigation, and tree care professionals. The association offers its members professional development through education, networking, and training, certification and accreditation programs.

