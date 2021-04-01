Every April, the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) observes National Lawn Care Month, and provides tools for the lawn care and landscape industry to educate their clients about the benefits of a healthy lawn. This year, NALP is focusing on the positive impact that healthy lawns and landscapes have on climate change. NALP urges industry professionals to use the videos, social media graphics, infographics, and messages as often as they like in April – and beyond – to tell the story on their own social media channels.

Facts A 5,000 square foot lawn produces enough Oxygen daily for 18-34 people. (The Lawn Institute)

Turfgrass, like that found in our lawns, is much cooler than asphalt or cement, acting as an “air conditioner” for the surrounding area (lawns can be more than 20˚ cooler than urban asphalt “heat islands“).

Healthy turfgrass has many miles of fibrous roots that hold soil and filter rainwater. (National Arboretum Grass Roots Project) A single grass plant can have more than 300 miles of roots.

Research has found that people find stress relief and healing when interacting with nature or even when just viewing nature on a computer screen or through a window. (Nature Sacred.org) Spread the Word