Every April, the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) observes National Lawn Care Month, and provides tools for the lawn care and landscape industry to educate their clients about the benefits of a healthy lawn. This year, NALP is focusing on the positive impact that healthy lawns and landscapes have on climate change. NALP urges industry professionals to use the videos, social media graphics, infographics, and messages as often as they like in April – and beyond – to tell the story on their own social media channels.
Facts
- A 5,000 square foot lawn produces enough Oxygen daily for 18-34 people. (The Lawn Institute)
- Turfgrass, like that found in our lawns, is much cooler than asphalt or cement, acting as an “air conditioner” for the surrounding area (lawns can be more than 20˚ cooler than urban asphalt “heat islands“).
- Healthy turfgrass has many miles of fibrous roots that hold soil and filter rainwater. (National Arboretum Grass Roots Project) A single grass plant can have more than 300 miles of roots.
- Research has found that people find stress relief and healing when interacting with nature or even when just viewing nature on a computer screen or through a window. (Nature Sacred.org)
Spread the Word
Here are some positive messages to share on social media channels:
- Did you know? Your yard can help fight climate change by sequestering carbon, producing oxygen, and saving energy. #LawnCareMonth
- Healthy lawns sequester carbon, produce oxygen and filter storm water. Make your lawn a Climate Change Fighter. #LawnCareMonth
- Your yard is not only a great escape – it also helps fight climate change. #LawnCareMonth
- By keeping your lawn healthy you are helping to fight climate change. #LawnCareMonth
Shareable Resources
- Click here to download the National Lawn Care Month logo (for use by NALP members and authorized partners).
- Click here to download photos.
- *New Climate Change Infographic for 2021
- *New Climate Change Animated Video
- *New Climate Change Article to Use in Your Newsletter or Social Posts – Click Here to Download
- Shareable tips articles: LoveyourLandscape.org
- Shareable articles and resources for kids: including a downloadable coloring book: Little Landscapers Section of LoveYourLandscape.org
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, & Twitter Graphics
Image Set #1: Did You Know?
Social Media Post Text: Healthy lawns provide cooling and energy savings. When the temperature of the sidewalk is 100 °F, the temperature of the nearby turf is approximately 75 °F; a full 25˚ cooler! #lawncaremonth
Social Media Post Text: Did you know? The lawn, trees, and plants in your hard remove carbon from the air and trap it in the soil. Keep your lawn healthy and it helps fight climate change. #lawncaremonth
Social Media Post Text: A 5,000 square foot lawn produces enough Oxygen daily for 18-34 people (The Lawn Institute). Healthy lawns helps fight climate change. #lawncaremonth
