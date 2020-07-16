For nearly a quarter of a century, landscape and lawn care professionals have gathered together at Arlington National Cemetery for Renewal & Remembrance, the largest day of service in the industry. This year’s event has been canceled due to COVID-19 and is closed to the public.

On July 20, 2020, in place of the large-scale event that would have taken place, the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) will hold a small closed ceremony and tree planting with remarks by NALP President, Andrew Ziehler, and Arlington National Cemetery Superintendent, Mr. Charles “Ray” Alexander, Jr.

The following people will also be on hand to represent the hundreds of volunteers who would have participated in this year’s volunteer service event: past Chairs of Renewal & Remembrance Bruce Allentuck, Phil Fogarty, and Walter Wray; current Vice-Chair, Eric Gilbey; current Chair, John Eggleston; and NALP CEO, Britt Wood.

Those in the industry who would like to honor the legacy and take time to remember this industry’s commitment to serve military members and their families are invited to join together, on Monday, July 20, at 2 pm ET, to view the ceremony. The video will be available on NALP’s website, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube platforms.

“We are humbled that Arlington National Cemetery is joining together with us to honor the work that the industry has done in service to one of our nation’s most sacred landscapes,” said NALP CEO, Britt Wood. “We hope that everyone comes together on Monday afternoon to watch the ceremony, taking a moment to reflect on the positive impact that lawn and landscape professionals can make in our nation.”

This year’s Renewal & Remembrance ceremony and video are produced through the enduring support of these partners: ExMark/Z Turf Equipment, Gravely, New Holland, John Deere, SiteOne, and STIHL.

An annual day of service for industry members is scheduled for July 19, 2021 at Arlington National Cemetery. This will be the 25th Anniversary of the Renewal & Remembrance event.