In July, the Bill Nelson Scholarship Endowment (BNSE) was pleased to announce it has awarded four scholarships totaling $8,000 to its 2021 class of recipients. The BNSE is an educational charity designed to advance the academic pursuits of employees and the children of employees who work for member companies of the Outdoor Power Equipment Aftermarket Association. Since 2000, the endowment has awarded 65 scholarships totaling more than $137,000 to high school and college students.

Recipients for the 2021 awards:

Abigail Wehler of Mount Morris, IL; Karly Kruse of Litchfield, IL; Leslie Lingo of Nashville, AR; and Varsha Karthikeyan of Tualatin, OR.

Scholarship recipients for this year represent Blount International, Husqvarna, and Dometic Marine. They were chosen from among 19 applications received.

The BNSE is governed by five Trustees: Sue Chaney, K-C Sales; Britton Harrold, Husqvarna; Ed Nelson, Rotary Corporation; and Jim Paugh, NGK Spark Plugs.

The BNSE Trustees would like to extend their appreciation to all the outstanding scholarship applicants, and their affiliated OPEAA member companies.

Click here for other scholarship news items Turf has recently covered from the industry.