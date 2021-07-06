The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) held its 2021 Annual Meeting recently in Kohler, WI, with 120 members and guests reconnecting in person at the American Club. Keynote sessions focused on technology innovation, the dynamic political landscape, and leadership, as well as industry updates on GIE+EXPO and the TurfMutt Foundation’s ongoing messaging on the importance of “backyarding.” The event featured sponsor support, including for the annual Karen Williams Invitational golf tournament.

“Our record sponsor support, and the significant member attendance is evidence that the industry is back, and bodes well for EXPO this October,” said Kris Kiser, President of OPEI and the TurfMutt Foundation. “We have several in-person meetings slated at our Alexandria headquarters building and are looking forward to a successful trade show this fall in Louisville.”

The OPEI Board of Directors met in conjunction with the event, approving the 2021-22 Board slate, and adding Mike Clancy, CEO of Chervon North America (right), as new member of the Board. The full 2021-22 Executive Committee comprises: Chair Tom Duncan, Executive Board Member, Positec USA (left); Vice Chair Joe Wright, President and CEO, Excel Industries, Inc.; Secretary/Treasurer: Brian Melka, Group President – Power, Kohler Co.; Immediate Past Chair Rick Olson, Chairman and CEO, The Toro Company; GIE+EXPO Show Chairman Dan Ariens, Chairman and CEO, Ariens Company; and Kris Kiser, President of OPEI.

Rounding out the Board are:

Mike Clancy, CEO, Chervon North America

Tim Dorsey, President, Echo Incorporated

Bjoern Fischer, President, STIHL

Peter Hampton, President and CEO, Active Exhaust Corporation

Robert McCutcheon, President, Husqvarna North America

Tim Merrett, Vice President, Turf and Compact Utility Business Unit, Deere and Company

Rob Moll, CEO, MTD

Lee Sowell, President, Outdoor Products, Techtronic Industries Power Equipment

Will Walton, III, Business Unit Head, Vice President, Honda Power Equipment

The next Board meeting will take place in Louisville, KY, in conjunction with GIE+EXPO. Next year’s Annual Meeting will be held at the El San Juan hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 21-23, 2022.