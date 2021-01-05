Each year the Professional Grounds Management Society (PGMS) scholarship committee awards monetary scholarships to students in horticulture or related fields. Applicants must be at least in their first year of college or may be recently graduated from high school (within the calendar year). The top recipient will also have the opportunity to attend the School of Grounds Management Conference. PGMS will pay for the scholarship recipients’ conference registration and a travel allowance as well.
The applicant must be a current student of landscape and grounds management, turf management, irrigation technology, or a closely related field, and must complete all requirements. (See numbered list below.) The scholarship committee looks for: an active student with solid grades and past or current employment in the green industry, involvement in the industry with apprentice or professional organizations, such as FFA, 4H, state or county programs, as well as civic projects and outreach programs. The committee also looks for any personal development classes and any involvement in sports or clubs.
- A cover letter. Typed. Please include introduction, educational and professional goals, and intent for use of scholarship funds.
- A current resume. Typed. Please include past employment history, awards, and certificates earned.
- College or school transcripts.
- Two (2) letters of recommendation. These should be from an instructor, employer, etc.
- A letter from a PGMS member who is sponsoring the applicant.
- The completed scholarship application.
All applications will be judged on completion and presentation of total criteria. The 2021 Scholarship application will be available until Friday, January 15, 2021. Recipients will be notified by February 20.
