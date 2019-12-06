This week marked the opening of submissions for the Professional Grounds Management Society Scholarship. Each year, the PGMS scholarship committee awards monetary scholarships to students studying landscape and grounds management, turf management, irrigation technology, or a closely related field. The top scholarship recipient will also have the opportunity to attend the School of Grounds Management Conference. PGMS pays for the scholarship recipients’ conference registration as well as a travel allowance.

To qualify, an entrant must: be at least in their first year of college or may be recently graduated from high school (within the calendar year); be a student of horticulture or a related field; and be sponsored by a PBMS member;

PGMS is accepting online applications only until Wednesday, January 15. Applicants must submit:

A cover letter. Typed. Please include introduction, educational and professional goals, and intent for use of scholarship funds. A current resume. Typed. Please include past employment history, awards, and certificates earned. College or school transcripts. Two letters of recommendation. These should be from an instructor, employer, etc. A letter from the PGMS member who is sponsoring the applicant. The completed scholarship application.



The scholarship selection committee is specifically looking for: an active student with solid grades and past or current employment in the green industry, as well as involvement in the industry with apprentice or professional organizations (such as FFA, 4H, state, or county programs, as well as civic projects and outreach programs). The committee also looks for any personal development classes, and any involvement in sports or clubs. All applications will be judged on completion and presentation of total criteria. Winners will be notified by February 20.