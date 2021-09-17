New Governing Board Members

The RISE Governing Board elected one new member during the meeting: Bill Culpepper, SePRO Corporation.

The Board also elected its 2022 Executive Committee:

Stephanie Jensen, Chair, BASF

John Smith, Vice Chair, AMGUARD Environmental Technologies

Karen Larson, Treasurer, Clarke

Completing his term on the Governing Board is Neil Cleveland, PBI/Gordon Corporation.

Those continuing their terms on the 2022 Governing Board are:

Daryl Allen, Corteva Agriscience

Kathy Bishop, Lebanon Seaboard Corporation

John Johnson, Prokoz, Inc.

Scott Lazarczyk, SBM Life Sciences

Todd Mason, Sipcam Agro USA

Jose Milan, Bayer

Blaine Pinkerton, Nufarm Americas, Inc.

Scott Reasons, Syngenta

Brian Rowan, SiteOne Landscape Supply

Nadia Sinno, FMC Corporation

RISE Committee Chairs serving on the association’s Strategic Oversight Council are:

Aquatics Committee, Sam Barrick, SePRO Corporation

Communications Committee, Heidi Deja, BASF

Fertilizer Committee, Eric Miltner, Allied Nutrients

Law Committee, John Rebman, Bayer

Legislative Affairs Committee, Rick Deadwyler, Corteva Agriscience

Programs & Membership Committee, Jeff Michel, Bayer

Regulatory Affairs Committee, Jennifer Hughes, Corteva Agriscience

Steven Farrington, Gowan Company, was elected to serve as co-chair of the RISE Strategic Oversight Council with Provost. Carrie Tackema, Nufarm Americas, Inc., concluded her two-year term as Strategic Oversight Council co-chair during the meeting.

Award Recipients Honored

During the meeting, the new 2021 RISE Governing Board and committees met to develop tactics to address ongoing and emerging issues in 2022 and recognized the year’s outstanding volunteers with three notable awards.

Sean F. Casey, past RISE Governing Board chair and recently retired vice president of sales for turf and ornamental at Nufarm Americas, Inc., is the recipient of the 2021 E. Allen James Leadership Award. RISE’s most distinguished volunteer honor is named for its first president and recognizes exemplary leadership and outstanding contributions to the specialty pesticide and fertilizer industry and to RISE. Casey has been a voice of the specialty pesticide industry for more than 30 years. As the 2020 RISE Governing Board chair, he helped develop the association’s new five-year strategic plan and served as an active member in many other industry groups, including Project Evergreen. Casey served two terms on the Governing Board, and during his first helped to lead the association’s move to data-driven messaging and public relations to promote the specialty industry.

The 2021 RISE Grassroots Excellence Award was given to members of the New Jersey Green Industry Council for their extraordinary commitment to grassroots advocacy in the state capital. Created in 2012, the RISE Grassroots Excellence Award is presented annually to an individual, group or allied association that demonstrates outstanding effort and contributions to furthering the mission, vision and goals of the specialty pesticide and fertilizer industry’s public policy advocacy through grassroots.