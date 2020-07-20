Brought to you by

The American Society of Landscape Architects has announced it’s canceling the 2020 ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture, originally scheduled to take place in Miami Beach, FL, in early October. The action comes amidst serious health and safety concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Conference on Landscape Architecture will not be rescheduled. However, ASLA is planning to host a virtual event later in the fall. “Our team is hard at work putting together a powerful virtual program for the fall that will keep everyone safe, increase access for those who couldn’t or wouldn’t travel this year, and help accomplish the goal we’d set out to achieve: rekindling the spirit of the profession for the year ahead,” said ASLA President Wendy Miller, FASLA.

In other ASLA news, 19 members were elevated to the ASLA Council of Fellows for their exceptional contributions to the landscape architecture profession and society at large. Election to the Council of Fellows is among the highest honors ASLA bestows and is based on a member’s work, leadership, management, knowledge, and service. The new Fellows include: Haley Blakeman; E.J. Bolduc III; Kofi Boone; David M. Cutter; Tamas Deak; Michael Grove; Robert N. Hartnett; Julie Hensley; Colie Hough-Beck; Laura L. Knott; Matthew D. Langston; Joy Lyndes; Katharine V. Martin; Laura Solano; Chip Sullivan; Nancy A. Takahashi; John S. Troy; Dawn Uchiyama; and Brenda Williams.

The Fellows will be elevated during a special Investiture Ceremony later this year. Additional information about the 2020 Class of Fellows, as well as previous Fellows, is available on the ASLA Council of Fellows webpage.