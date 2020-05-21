To provide guidance on how best to maintain sports fields safely during and after this crisis, the Sports Turf Managers Association, or STMA, is waiving its standard registration fee, to offer a six-month guest membership. Guest members may utilize the association’s educational material on its Web site, including the Route to Recovery guide, introduced on May 5. The guide is the result of work done by the STMA Recovery Task Force created to help sports field managers respond to the challenges regarding COVID-19.
Highlights of the Route to Recovery special edition include:
- A video message from STMA President Jimmy Simpson, CSFM
- An open letter to government leaders
- Q&A with Dr. Grady Miller
- Feature story: Field Management after COVID-19
- Route to Recovery infographic
- Resources page with links to helpful sites
Also included with guest membership is The Institute – the industry’s hub promoting field safety and the sports field profession. From technical instruction covering natural turfgrass and synthetic surfaces to professional development and management resources, The Institute provides a collection of reports covering all aspects of operations.
STMA is a non-profit, professional association for managers of outdoor sports fields worldwide. Since 1981, STMA has been providing education and practical knowledge in the art and science of sports field management. The single goal of its more than 2,600 members is to manage sports field playing surfaces to the safest level possible.
No Comment