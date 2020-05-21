To provide guidance on how best to maintain sports fields safely during and after this crisis, the Sports Turf Managers Association, or STMA, is waiving its standard registration fee, to offer a six-month guest membership. Guest members may utilize the association’s educational material on its Web site, including the Route to Recovery guide, introduced on May 5. The guide is the result of work done by the STMA Recovery Task Force created to help sports field managers respond to the challenges regarding COVID-19.

Highlights of the Route to Recovery special edition include:

A video message from STMA President Jimmy Simpson, CSFM

An open letter to government leaders

Q&A with Dr. Grady Miller

Feature story: Field Management after COVID-19

Route to Recovery infographic

Resources page with links to helpful sites

Also included with guest membership is The Institute – the industry’s hub promoting field safety and the sports field profession. From technical instruction covering natural turfgrass and synthetic surfaces to professional development and management resources, The Institute provides a collection of reports covering all aspects of operations.