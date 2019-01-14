The National Association of Landscape Professionals annual collegiate career event and competition, the National Collegiate Landscape Competition will take place March 20- 23, 2019 at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO.

This year, more than 750 horticulture and landscape students from more than 60 schools will test their skills in 29 real-world, competitive events, and they will interview with landscape, lawn care, tree care, irrigation, and other companies at the Career Fair, which will be held on March 21.

“This event each year is the best opportunity to support and connect with the next generation,” said Sabeena Hickman, CAE, NALP CEO. “The fact that we have participation from top industry companies and suppliers is a testament to the talent of these students and to the competitive workforce environment we find ourselves in.”

The National Collegiate Landscape Competition relies on support from sponsors including STIHL, Inc. (Platinum); JOHN DEERE (Gold); Caterpillar, Gravely, Husqvarna (Silver) and Anchor, Aspire, Bartlett Tree Experts, Belgard, Bobcat, BrightView, CASE Construction, Corona, Ewing, Hunter, Kawasaki, Permaloc, Proven Winners, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Timberline Landscaping, the Toro Company, and Yellowstone Landscape (Bronze).