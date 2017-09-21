What does it take to make best-run company? Follow along as we uncover the secrets of a well-run landscape company through a series of company profiles and best practices.

Started in 1976 and having grown to a nationally recognized name, Ruppert Landscape now has branches between Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Atlanta, Georgia, and has continued to thrive. CEO Craig Ruppert says that having a well-run company often comes down to clear communication, particularly when you grow larger.

“We have an openbook company,” Ruppert says. “That means we first share and then encourage our teams to learn what is important to our company’s success. This includes our financial performance [what the score is], our key goals and how we measure our success, and our plans for the future.”

Ruppert says he has found that the more one feels included and informed, the more likely they are to feel like an important part of the team and to feel empowered and committed to the company’s success.

“This higher level of commitment to our people results in a higher level of service to the customer,” he adds.

All companies, as they grow, will ultimately hit a plateau, Ruppert continues. When this occurs, Ruppert says the owner and key management have the choice to continue to grow or to maintain their business at a size that matches their personal comfort level.

“If a business continues to grow, then expansion of control systems is required along with an increased level of delegation,” Ruppert says. “Both usually require the addition of talented people. The ability to attract and retain good people is dependent on a leader’s ability to develop systems that streamline processes and communication and their willingness to trust others at a high level.”

While even the best companies will admit they “always have room for growth,” there are definitely some businesses in the green industry that are already employing many of the practices industry professionals say epitomize a best-run company. Follow along as we uncover the secrets of a well-run landscape company through a series of company profiles and best practices.