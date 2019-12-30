LMN Inc., a provider of B2B landscape business management software, has launched its new #LMNVIP program. Based in Markham, Ontario, the company has chosen 10 landscape industry business owners for this incubator program focused on how to scale a landscape business for growth. The select group of influential and budding landscape business owners is led by LMN CEO and co-founder Mark Bradley and staff who offer one-on-one business coaching, LMN educational events, and Pro access to LMN’s landscape business software. These business owner participants will document and share their experiences of growing and scaling their business.

The company took these VIPs to South Beach Miami, FL recently for a three-day kick-off trip spotlighting business education on LMN and its newest updates and how it will impact their business. At the event, Bradley led the group to share his experience going from landscape business owner to co-founding the LMN software company.

Who are the #LMNVIPs? The group in attendance of the #LMNVIP launch event included:

Caleb and Brittany Auman of Auman Landscaping LLC

Shawn and Savanaha Spencer of Spencer Lawn Care

Josh Jones of Mass Hardscapes

Blake Albertson of B&B Lawn Care

Richey and Jessica Plemons of Plemons Lawn & Landscape

Additional participants not in attendance include Stanley Genadek of Dirt Monkey University and Andrew Wilson of Cut and Clean LLC.

“There is more to this program than getting LMN into the right hands,” said Bradley. “We want to help these business owners achieve their personal and business goals over the next few years. I plan on working with them throughout the process to help them create their own success stories, and hope that they will inspire other landscape and lawn care business owners with their own stories.”

In Miami, the group received firsthand insight from Bradley’s personal experience of growing a $50 million landscape company, TBG, and launching LMN.

Some of the highlights he covered included:

LMN software ability to help landscapers organize budgets, categorize profits, and drive decisions about overhead and crew members.

Transparency is important. More referrals drive more business.

The average deal size is everything. Find your sweet spot in the market.

A significant takeaway was Bradley’s announcement of one-on-one business coaching with each of the groups present at the launch event.

Founded in 2009, LMN is a provider of business management software for landscape professionals. Its proprietary cloud-based platform is used by over 85,000 professionals across Canada and the United States.

