On April 15, 2020, ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, launched its Clean Start: Back to Work Tax Credit advocacy campaign. The focus of the campaign has been the Clean Start: Back to Work Tax Credit — a refundable tax credit to incentivize businesses to properly clean and disinfect their facilities, as well as to help prevent further infections.

ISSA asserts that having a combination of properly trained and certified cleaning personnel and products are critical in helping to prevent the further spread of this virus once businesses are permitted to reopen. The Clean Start tax credit is aimed at helping businesses ensure they provide a safe and sanitary environment for their workers and customers by providing a tax credit for businesses to train their existing staff on proper disinfection techniques, hire a certified professional cleaning company, and/or buy necessary cleaning products and equipment.

When the Clean Start advocacy campaign began, John Nothdurft, ISSA director of government affairs, said: “We thank our members and our partners in the business community for their strong support thus far for this campaign and for all they’re doing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Please take 60 seconds to contact your congressional delegation, as well as U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to request their support for the Clean Start: Back to Work Tax Credit as part of the next federal stimulus bill and encourage your customers, employees, and vendors to do so as well.”

Bipartisan Introduction Of Cleaning Tax Credit

Today, May 29, ISSA announced that the Clean Start: Back to Work Tax Credit Act has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Darin LaHood (R-IL) and Stephanie Murphy (D-FL). This legislation would provide a tax credit to businesses helping ensure they are properly cleaned and disinfected as stay-at-home restrictions are lifted and helping prevent further infections.

Read the rest of this story on at our sister publication’s site, Facility Executive.com…