At its annual dealer convention in Nashville, TN, Cub Cadet named two dealers for its 2019 National Retailer of the Year award — one with multiple locations and one with a single location. This honor is presented each year from a pool of 1,600 Cub Cadet dealers nationwide. It takes into account overall sales, customer service, customer support and loyalty, dealership growth, and commitment to Cub Cadet. Established in 1961, Cub Cadet engineers, designs, and builds outdoor power equipment. Through a dedicated and extensive network of dealers and retailers, the company delivers a full line of high-performance power equipment and services.

S&H Farm Supply was named Cub Cadet’s 2019 National Retailer of the Year for multiple locations, and Action Equipment Center, located in Washington, PA, was named the company’s National Retailer of the Year for a single location.

S&H Farm Supply, with locations in Joplin, Lockwood, Mountain Grove and Rogersville, MO, is celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2019. S&H Farm Supply is owned and operated by Wayne Schnelle and his son Eric. Known as a “one-stop shop” for the farmers working thousands of acres, hobby farmers with five acres, construction crews, and commercial mowing companies alike, customers are sure to find what they’re looking for, whether it’s a lawn mower, recreational vehicle, tractor, baler, skid steer, ATV, or attachment.

“We’re honoring S&H Farm Supply with this award because of their continued goal to supply the best sales, parts and service support in the Midwest. They take great pride in understanding their customers’ needs and providing them with the equipment and support solutions they need to keep their businesses running efficiently,” said Eric Thiemann, regional sales director at Cub Cadet. “We congratulate Wayne and Eric Schnelle and all of their employees. The future looks bright for continued growth at S&H Farm Supply for many years to come.”

The single location award recipient, Action Equipment Center, is a family-owned and operated agricultural and residential power equipment dealer, providing Washington and Greene counties (PA) with the latest and best in power products to make outdoor living more enjoyable. With a full line of parts, a stocked showroom and superior service from friendly and knowledgeable staff, Action Equipment Center is a one-stop shop for all of outdoor power equipment and lawn and garden supplies.

“We’re honoring Action Equipment Center with this award because they exhibit a commitment to their employees and community while providing quality products and services,” said Chris Reihs, regional sales director at Cub Cadet. “The dedication to customers and alignment with our company values stands out and deserves to be recognized. We congratulate Mike Vigus, Debbie Harden-Vigus, and all of their employees. We look forward to their future success.”

In addition to presenting the National Retailer of the Year awards, Cub Cadet also recognized other dealers around the country. These include: