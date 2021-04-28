Each year during the first week of May, OSHA’s National Safety Stand-Down week raises fall hazard awareness across the country in an effort to end fall fatalities and injuries on construction sites. In support of this initiative, and as part of the Genie brand’s commitment to safety, during Safety Week 2021, Genie is offering complimentary online jobsite supervisor training for worksites where mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPS), such as boom or scissor lifts, are used to perform work at height.

To help contractors and sub-contractors become safety advocates in their organization and ensure they are in compliance with applicable safety standards, the Genie® Lift Pro™ Online MEWP Supervisor Training Course meets all of the requirements set forth in the new standards for all brands of mobile elevating work platforms.

“In the new ANSI A92.22 Safe Use and A92.24 Training standards, there is a new requirement that states that anyone who directly supervises a MEWP operator must also be trained,” said Scott Owyen, Genie Training Director. “In keeping with our legacy of providing the highest level of support to our customers and the operators who use our equipment, our goal with this new course is to get jobsite supervisors up-to-speed with the new standards efficiently and effectively, while continuing to promote safety and the development of the proper mindset to safely operate MEWPs in today’s busy work environment.”

The Genie Lift Pro Online MEWP Supervisor Training Course takes two hours to complete and covers:

MEWP classifications, features and applications to assist with the proper selection of the correct MEWP for the work to be performed;

The responsibilities of all parties involved with the operation of MEWPS;

The rules, regulations and standards that apply to MEWPs, including the provisions for safe use as defined in ANSI A92.22, training and familiarization, and the work being performed;

Potential hazards associated with the use of MEWPs and the means to protect against, eliminate or mitigate identified hazards;

The requirement for operators to read and understand the appropriate operator’s manual prior to using a MEWP and knowledge that the manual must be properly stored in the weather-resistant compartment on the platform when not in use by the operator.

The course includes a final exam and allows the individual to print out a certificate upon successful completion. The certificate is then signed by the supervisor’s employer as verification of course completion.

Click here to access the MEWP Supervisor Training Course, and for additional safety resources from Genie.