Harvest Group, a landscape consulting firm, has introduced an Account Manager Online Training Program. The online video course offers valuable, easy-to-plug-in tips and tactics to establish an effective account manager training program. The course also includes real world examples and quiz questions to help account managers listen, learn, and test their knowledge.

The Account Manager Online Training program is the culmination of the collective hands-on experience of the Harvester team, who has spent years growing their own businesses as well as working with landscape companies of all sizes across the country. The Harvest Group found most companies had no training for one of the most important positions in the company.

According to the Harvest Group, professionally trained account managers lead to more satisfied clients who will stay with you and who will send more business your way. Account managers with the proper training also contribute to better teamwork internally and externally.

The course includes 11 training modules with more than 150 video lessons totaling 16 hours of valuable content. Modules include:

Module 1 – Selling enhancements

Module 2 – Pricing and estimating enhancement jobs

Module 3 – Building and sustaining customer relationships

Module 4 – Retaining and renewing client contracts

Module 5 – Time management

Module 6 – Client conflict resolution

Module 7 – Quality counts

Module 8 – Conducting successful walk throughs

Module 9 – Success behaviors

Module 10 – Job exits and turnover

Module 11 – New job startups

The Harvest Group Account Manager Online Training program also includes exclusive access to a private Facebook Group and a monthly conference call to share information, ask questions, and get additional advice. To learn more, visit here.