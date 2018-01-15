Labor is a constant worry for employers. In a recent Turf Twitter poll, 65 percent of respondents said finding employees was their biggest concern for the new year. Start this year off right by hiring for the long-term before the busy season arrives. Work your network and show potential employees why your company is a great place for a career.

1. Have a great system in place for hiring and on-boarding.

As a business owner, you should always be on the lookout for qualified people, especially those who are looking for long-term positions. Regardless of their position, each new hire should know what is expected of them in terms of job performance and what they can expect in return for their services. Employees who are onboarded properly usually have a different perspective of the company compared to the employee thrown out into the field right after paperwork is completed.

2. Make training and continuing education a priority for every team member.

Your team members will appear more educated and professional to clients with continual training. Hold ongoing training and employee education for your staff on a quarterly basis. It may be redundant for those employees who have already been trained, but use their valuable knowledge and experience as examples for new employees. These sessions can also serve as opportunities to coach and motivate employees. Industry associations and university extensions offer courses and events for employees to join or attend for new perspectives.

3. Share growth and advancement opportunities at your company with every employee.

Hiring the right people is important to growing your business, and so is letting your people grow along with you. Every new hire should understand that when they excel at their current position, they will have advancement opportunities. Challenge your team and keep them on track by setting goals with checkpoints so they know where they stand in reaching their goals.

4. Understand the necessities of a positive company culture.

Poor communication in the workplace can lead to poor relations between employees and an unfriendly work atmosphere. Communicating effectively will lead to fewer misunderstandings that create organizational friction between people. Every business team should have a shared vision culture. This means the management and the employees alike have a common desire of a clear vision and a succinct mission that inspires and motivates them to bring their best to the company.

5. Be sure to offer competitive benefits and always offer awards and recognition.



Sometimes employees don’t want traditional benefits and offering something unique to their needs will keep them on board. Some employees prefer flexibility, others might be willing to work longer days in order to have a three-day weekend. Incentives and recognition can motivate the team to earn bonuses for accomplishments on the job, cross-selling current clients and getting customer referrals.

