What are the California requirements to get a C-27 landscape contractor’s license?

Basic requirements

First, there are a few personal requirements that you’ll need to make sure you comply with before you can apply for a landscaping contractor license:

You need to be at least 18 years old

You’ll need a drivers license (or other valid USID, such as a state ID, resident alien card, or US passport)

A social security number or ITIN number

Not currently on probation or parole

Experience requirements

This is where the rules get a bit more in-depth, because California requires you to have at least 4 years of full-time journey level landscaping experience over the past decade.

How do you prove you’ve had this experience? There are two main components:

A professional reference

First, you’ll need someone to verify that you’ve had the appropriate landscaping experience. Here are some examples of credible references:

General contractor

C-27 license holder

Foreman or supervisor

Fellow journeyman or employee

Business associate

Additional documentation

Be prepared to provide additional written evidence regarding your landscaping experience. It isn’t always necessary, but sometimes the licensing board asks for it. (Ed Note: Common additional evidence is pay stubs (if applicant worked for another entity) or tax documents/prior permits/prior contracts (for those who were self-employed)).

Application best practices

Filling out your application is one of the most important parts of the licensing process — and it’s one of the easiest steps to get wrong. Remember: What you put on the application is all that the licensing board will see of you, so it’s crucial to ensure that all of your qualifications make it onto the page.

To that end, one of the most important things to get right is the description of your knowledge and skill set. This description will be written by your professional reference, so make sure to give them good instructions!

Their description of your skills should be specific. For example: “John has experience in seeding lawns, transplanting trees, soil testing, establishing native plant populations, and advanced fertilization techniques” is a much better description than “John takes good care of lawns.”

And for the best chance at getting a description that will pass the licensing board, here’s a tip: Compile your own list of your landscaping skills first. Then give that list to your reference so they don’t have to rely on their own memory when they’re writing your recommendation. (Be sure to ask them to use the skills by name. It matters!)

Application requirements

Here’s what else you need to know about the application process:

Be aware that you’ll need to be live-scan fingerprinted.

Be honest about your legal history when the application asks about prior misdemeanors and felonies—if you have a record, it will show up anyway when you’re fingerprinted.

Follow all the instructions the first time. This avoids having to repeat the process.

How long does it take to get a landscape contractor’s license in California?

Once you’ve finished (and double-checked) your application, you’ll submit it to the Contractor’s State License Board (a department within the agency of the California Department of Consumer Affairs). Then, you’ll wait.

It takes approximately 6 to 8 weeks for your application to be processed, and then — if it’s approved — you’ll likely wait another 3 to 4 weeks for your test date. (Ed. Note: COVID-19 has impacted processing and testing time. Due to prior closures and suspension of all exams, there is a backlog of test applicants. Testing has resumed; COVID-19 safety measures have reduced how many people can take the exam at one time due to distancing requirements.)

Exam requirements

The second major requirement of a C-27 landscaping license is passing the C-27 license exam. While passing the exam is a subject all on its own, here’s a high-level overview of what to expect.