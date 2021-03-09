Jobber, a provider of home service management software, has released the full agenda for its Professional Development Day, a free virtual conference, presented by Visa, taking place on March 24 from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm ET. Joining the speaker lineup are Julie Ertz, Olympian and two-time World Cup champion for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, and husband Zach Ertz, Super Bowl LII Champion and NFL Pro Bowler. Six-time best-selling author of “Fix This Next” and “Profit First,” Mike Michalowicz, and futurist and marketing expert, Crystal Washington, were also added to the event agenda.

The Jobber event will provide small business owners and their management teams with valuable lessons around people, profit, and process, so that they’re better equipped to tackle day-to-day challenges and improve efficiencies in their service business.

The panel discussion, “Balancing Work, Family, and Mental Health,” will discuss the challenges and rewards of running a small business and includes: Chant Singvongsa, owner of Singvongsa Landscaping; Keith Kalfas, landscaping business owner and influencer, and Kurt Stenberg, owner of Cochrane Tree Care. Additional sessions and panels include:

Diverse and Recurring Revenue: The Drivers of Small Business Growth. In this presentation Steven Knight, Partner of Mosaic Homes, will teach you how to identify your key profit drivers, how to make your existing customers more valuable, and how to build recurring revenue into your business.

Fix This Next: Make the Vital Change that Will Level Up Your Business. Mike Michalowicz, author of 6 best-selling books, including Fix This Next and Profit First, teaches you to utilize his system of identifying your largest problems and propelling over your biggest hurdles. The business hierarchy of needs he teaches illustrates the crucial elements for consistent sales, permanent profit, organizational order, extraordinary impact, and your business legacy.

Registration for the free event is now open: getjobber.com/pdday2021. All registrants are automatically entered to win a set of team tablets, an iPhone 12, new team uniforms, and custom vehicle graphics. Attendees who sign up before March 5 will also qualify to win the early bird prize—a new MacBook Pro laptop.