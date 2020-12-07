On January 14, 2021, Kubota will host a free virtual event for commercial landscapers. Registration is open for this Turf Talk virtual event to learn tips and strategies from industry leaders on upping your landscaping game in uncertain times. Presenting at the event – a turf industry marketing guru, a fleet management expert, and other green industry professionals, focused on how to track, market, and grow your business in 2021 and beyond.

Learn tips from these turf industry experts to help you navigate into the year ahead with confidence, improve your online presence, find out what’s new in commercial turf equipment. Also, register by January 6 for a chance to win prizes from Kubota and industry event partners: ECHO, Kawasaki Engines, Hydro-Gear Commercial, and North Point Outdoors.

Kubota will host keynote speaker, Jack Jostes, CEO of a digital marketing agency that helps landscaping companies throughout the country improve their digital marketing strategies. Kubota’s Tom Vachal will discuss fleet management best practices and introduce landscape and snow management company, North Point Outdoors, to show how they’ve implemented fleet and marketing strategies to significantly grow their customer base. Attendees can expect highlights from other partners including Echo, Hydro-Gear and Kawasaki Engines.

Event Details:

Date: January 14, 2021

Time: 12:00p.m. Central Time

Register At: kubotausa.com/turftalk

Register by the early bird deadline of January 6, 2021 to automatically be entered to win prize packs from Kubota and event partners, including a grand prize for a one-on-one marketing consultation with Jack Jostes. This event is free and open to all commercial turf and landscape professionals.

Want to talk about business management topics with fellow lawn care and landscape professionals? Join the discussions in the Business Management Forums at LawnSite.com.