Slingshot, a customer engagement platform (or call center) for home services providers, such as landscaping firms, has closed a $2.4M seed round led by RET Ventures. The funding will help the company expand, scale its operations, and make strategic investments in R&D.

Since many landscaping firms typically don’t have the resources to operate a fully functional contact center, Slingshot provides an answer across multiple channels, including voice, text, and web chat. It employs trained, remote sales and customer service reps to create an overall call center solution that can engage leads, increase sales close rates, and improve customer experience. It also ensures any customer issue is handled quickly and effectively 24/7.

“One of the primary inhibitors to closing a sale in the home services industry is simply the inability for a potential customer to get a live human on the phone,” said Taylor Olson, CEO for Slingshot. “Sales leads are perishable so it’s important that businesses connect with customers the moment they are ready to make a purchase. Through our decentralized call centers and proprietary software, we enable home services providers to leverage the benefits of an always-on call center that is adept at closing sales as well as providing a best-in-class customer service experience.”

“We were impressed with the traction Slingshot was able to gain in the highly fragmented home services provider market,” says John Helm, managing director of RET Ventures. “We believe that an omni-channel customer service platform capable of closing leads is attractive to many small businesses…. We are excited to work with the Slingshot team to help them expand into new verticals and deliver a truly game-changing service for small businesses.”