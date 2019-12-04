Lawnbot.biz, a sales & payment platform for lawn care professionals, has welcomed Erik Alburg as the company’s first Chief Technical Officer (CTO). With more than 20 years of leadership experience, Alburg brings valuable knowledge to the Lawnbot’s founding team during a period of expansion. As CTO, Alburg will lead technical operations, product development, product innovation, and direct the company’s technical and product road maps.

Through Lawnbot’s online platform, lawn care professionals can provide instant quotes via an interactive chat experience for customers, who can schedule and pay for lawn care and outdoor services in one minute or less.

“Erik joins Lawnbot with a wealth of technical experience,” said Kendall Hines, Lawnbot’s CEO and founder. “We are thankful to have his expertise as part of our founding team as we continue to expand into the marketplace with an obsession around making it quick, secure, and painless for people and lawn care companies to do business.”

Before joining Lawnbot, Alburg was the Product Manager and Engineering Manager at Modustri, a Grand Rapids, MI-based IOT start-up. There Alburg helped rollout Ultrasonic IOT technology to Caterpillar, and helped develop a mobile technology platform that simplifies field inspections for the construction industry.

“It’s exciting to be part of a company like Lawnbot that is growing 80% month over month and helping the industry leap forward into the digital buying age,” said Alburg. “Consumers want products and services at the tips of their fingers, and I am thrilled to on a team that is creating the future standard of buying services for your home in a modern beautiful experience.”