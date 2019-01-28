From buying new boots to keeping yourself motivated, here are some questions from the landscape professionals on LawnSite forums this past week.

BUSINESS OPERATIONS

A LawnSite Senior Member wants to buy new boots and is looking for opinions. Requirements are that they are waterproof and lined, slip resistant, have a composite toe, and good treads. Share your thoughts…

A LawnSite Member wants to know what types of payment apps other forum members like. He accepts checks and some credit cards, and has had a few customers ask if he takes PayPal. Share your thoughts…

LAWN CARE BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

A LawnSite Member in his third year of business would like to know if yard signs or door hangers are more likely to land him more maintenance accounts. Share your thoughts…

LAWN MOWING

A LawnSite Member from Colorado has been in business almost 33 years and is wondering how others deal with the burn out. How do you keep yourself motivated to keep working?

LAWN MOWING EQUIPMENT

A LawnSite Bronze Member from SE Wisconsin is shopping for new ear protection. He wants to know if ear buds on their own provide enough protection, or if he can/should wear ear protection over them. Share your thoughts…

