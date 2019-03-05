From new tax laws to putting together a commercial bid, here are some questions from the landscape professionals on LawnSite forums this past week.

BUSINESS OPERATIONS

A LawnSite Moderator points out that beginning January 1, 2018 through 2025, using part of your home as a tax write off is no longer allowed. Neither is writing off your accountant expenses. Are there any other tax changes lawn care professionals need to be aware of? Share your thoughts…

PESTICIDE & HERBICIDE APPLICATION

A LawnSite Fanatic from Arkansas is looking for feedback on using Dismiss to kill wild onion/garlic. Share your thoughts…

LAWN MOWING

A LawnSite Member from San Antonio in his first year of business is focusing only on mowing, and wants to know the proper mowing height for Bermuda grass. Share your thoughts…

MECHANIC & REPAIR

A new LawnSite Member is having carb issues with his Echo 770 and is worried the only ethanol-free fuel he can get might harm his equipment. Share your thoughts…

BIDDING, ESTIMATING & PRICING

A LawnSite Member who runs a small operation geared towards residential, suburban contracts is looking for advice on a putting together his first bid for an apartment complex. Share your thoughts…

Do you need feedback on a professional challenge you’re facing within your landscaping or lawn care business? Tap into the wealth of knowledge at LawnSite, the largest and most active online forum serving green industry professionals.

As the only resource of its kind in the marketplace, LawnSite has been a coveted place for landscape professionals seeking peer-to-peer networking, business guidance and insight into industry best practices and trends since 1995.

Join your industry peers in this growing, dynamic community today:

Register For FREE!

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)