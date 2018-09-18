From conflicts with clients to pay and benefits for employees, here are some questions from the landscape professionals on LawnSite forums this past week.

LAWN MOWING

A LawnSite Senior Member from Cleveland, OH wonders why some landscape professionals choose to stay solo, rather than hiring employees to increase the number of jobs they can do in a day, and their income. Share your thoughts…

STARTING A LAWN CARE BUSINESS

A LawnSite Member from Kalamazoo, MI is having a conflict with a client over the quality of a job done, and paying extra for extra work. Who do you think was right? Share your thoughts…

BUSINESS OPERATIONS

A LawnSite Member is considering promoting one of his valued employees to crew leader, and would like feedback on how much to pay him. Share your thoughts…

A LawnSite Senior Member from the Midwest has questions about 401k plans. Do you offer them to your employees? Why or why not? Share your thoughts…

BIDDING , ESTIMATING AND PRICING

A LawnSite Member would like some feedback on a bid he gave a client for a clean up job. Was his bid too high? Share your thoughts…

