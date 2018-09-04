BUSINESS OPERATIONS

A LawnSite member from New Jersey is wondering why many landscape professionals (including himself) don’t charge more for their services when they are worth more. Do you think your fees reflect your talent, professionalism and skills? Why or why not? Share your thoughts…

A landscape professional from Charlotte, NC is dealing with many “small requests” from clients that are outside of the scope of what a lawn care crew normally does on a weekly basis. How do you weigh the importance of keeping clients happy with managing time and expectations? Share your thoughts…

PESTICIDE & HERBICIDE APPLICATION

A LawnSite member from southwest Idaho is struggling with callbacks to respray lawns two months after the initial application of weed killer. Is this too long after an initial application to warrant a free redo because the first time “didn’t work?” Is his boss being spineless by offering clients a free treatment in these cases? Share your thoughts…

BIDDING , ESTIMATING AND PRICING

A LawnSite member from Tyler, TX wonders how other landscape pros are collecting from their commercial accounts. He’s in the process of switching his residential clients over to card on file, but hasn’t started that process for his commercial clients and would like to know if others prefer that method over sending out invoices. Share your thoughts…

Do you need feedback on a professional challenge you’re facing within your landscaping or lawn care business? Tap into the wealth of knowledge at LawnSite, the largest and most active online forum serving green industry professionals.

As the only resource of its kind in the marketplace, LawnSite has been a coveted place for landscape professionals seeking peer-to-peer networking, business guidance and insight into industry best practices and trends since 1995.

Join your industry peers in this growing, dynamic community today:

Register For FREE!