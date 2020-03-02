The spring season is here, and if you’re a lawn care or landscape business owner planning to add or upgrade new equipment to your fleet, you’ll want to listen to Turf’s recent conversation with John Deere Financial about options in the market. Equipment is an investment in your success, but it’s not the only one – maximizing the equipment financing options available to you will free up cash flow to spend on other areas of your business — like employees and marketing.

Not just for mowers, there are traditional loans, leasing, and other equipment financing tools with options tailored to fit your needs and situation — even as these change. These include skip payment and seasonal payments, as well as a forgiveness program for certain leasing scenarios (such as an overage in hours used), or multi-use accounts through dealers for fuel and repairs. Angie Harms of John Deere Financial walks us through the opportunities available to lawn care and landscape business owners today.

Click below to listen now, and then learn more by visiting JohnDeere.com/mybudget.