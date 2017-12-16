Raised on a dairy farm, Matt Voss, developed a love of the outdoors from an early age. He started his experience as an entrepreneur by raising pigs as part of the Future Farmers of America program, which ultimately grew into a small business. Voss, who is the founder and owner of Bluegrass Landscaping & Maintenance in Bridgeton, Missouri, says that he attributes his strong work ethic to those days living the “country life” on a farm. He raised feeder pigs until he was 21 years old, when he moved to the St. Louis area to attend Bible School.

In an effort to pay bills for school, Voss began a small mowing service. He would get out of school around noon and mow six to seven lawns every day. This organically grew into a business that today services hundreds of commercial properties with 25 crews, as well as a Weed Man franchise with eight additional crews. Turf recently caught up with Voss to find out more about his strong work ethic and what he enjoys doing when he’s not at work.

I find no greater joy in life than my family. I also enjoy hunting and fishing, as well as athletics, and I have coached many of my children’s school sports teams.

I enjoy spending time with people. It energizes me to be a part of different groups. I serve as a board member for a Christian School and am very involved there.

I also love to travel and see new places. I try to pick a new vacation spot every time we take a yearly trip as a family.

Newcomers should know this is a great industry. My advice would be to get involved with leaders and influencers who can help you reach your goals. The green industry is very open and people are willing to provide you information if you put yourself out there. Get involved in leadership. Get out of the truck and start managing. As the quote goes: “What you measure gets managed and what you manage gets better.”

I enjoy a good steak at KiTARO Bistro of Japan in O’fallon, Missouri. I enjoy the show they put on, as well as a great meal.

My favorite aspect of the green industry is the opportunity to be outside daily. I love nature. Hard work also runs in my blood from the time I was an adolescent.