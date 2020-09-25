The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) and OSHA recently renewed their collaborative relationship through the Alliance Program Ambassador partnership, helping to ensure that NALP members will receive OSHA regulatory and enforcement information as well as safety resources.

NALP has worked with OSHA to improve workplace health and safety in the landscape industry since 2008. Both organizations continue to recognize the value of maintaining a collaborative relationship to improve safety and health practices in the landscape industry and have committed to continue their work together through the Alliance Program Ambassador relationship.

Through the partnership, NALP has developed the 10-Hour OSHA Construction Safety Course for the Landscape Industry and shared hundreds of safety resources for landscape and lawn care companies.

“Industry safety is critical. NALP is committed to raising the level of professionalism in the industry by helping companies strengthen their safety programs through our partnership with OSHA, our Safe Company Program, tailgate training, and our Safety Awards,” said Britt Wood, NALP CEO.

NALP represents an industry of approximately 1 million landscape, lawn care, irrigation, and tree care professionals. Through national advocacy campaigns, the association is growing the industry and its workforce. NALP offers members professional development through education, networking, and training, certification and accreditation programs.

