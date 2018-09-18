From technology recommendations to help with strobe lighting, popular questions posted by the snow and ice management professionals on PlowSite forums this past week.

Business Fundamentals

A PlowSite Junior Member is looking for an employment contract template for his new snow plower. Can you help?

Bidding & Estimating

A Senior PlowSite Member from West Chicagoland wants to know what website or software other snow and ice management professionals use for property measurement. Share your suggestions…

Strobe Lighting

A Senior PlowSite Member from Long Island wants to transform the parking light LEDs on his truck into LED flashers. He needs to know what kind of LED flasher unit he can use to get the mirrors to sync with the E92 he already has. Can you help?

Truck & Equipment Repair

A Senior PlowSite Member needs new tires and wants to know if purchasing a smaller size than he has on his truck now will be problematic, and is looking for brand recommendations. Share your thoughts…

