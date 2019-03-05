From feedback on purchasing new equipment to sharing a strobe light obsession, popular topics posted by the ice and snow management professionals on PlowSite forums this past week.

BUSINESS FUNDAMENTALS

A Junior PlowSite.com Member from Pennsylvania started his business in the fall as a lawn maintenance and snow removal company using shovels and a two-stage snow blower. He has 22 customers for his one-man operation and wants to grow. Should he drum up more customers first, or is getting a plow vehicle top priority? Share your thoughts…

TRUCK & EQUIPMENT REPAIR

A PlowSite.com Addict from Michigan is looking for help for a friend whose Chevy will shut down when he lifts the plow in gear. Share your thoughts…

COMMERCIAL SNOW REMOVAL

A Junior PlowSite.com Member is seeking input on snow movers that work well on grass. Share your thoughts…

BIDDING & ESTIMATING

A Junior PlowSite.com Member is looking for feedback on bidding or pricing on cinders. A new contract for next year will require a full size spreader and laying cinders. Share your thoughts…

STROBE LIGHTING

A PlowSite.com Senior Member has an obsession with flashing lights, and shares video to prove it. See how he strobes his trucks for around $150 per truck.

PlowSite is the largest and most active online forum servicing snow and ice management professionals.

As the only resource of its kind in the marketplace, PlowSite has been a coveted place for snow and ice management professionals seeking peer-to-peer networking, business guidance and insight into industry best practices and trends since 2000.

Join your industry peers in this growing, dynamic community today:

Register For FREE!

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)