Real Green Systems, a software company that began as a lawn care company in 1984, recently announced its Prospect Smart™️ — an integrated marketing solution designed to seamlessly capture those leads and turns them into sales.

The new Prospect Smart integrates with Real Green’s flagship CRM software product, Service Assistant 5, to track and analyze customer data for lawn care and landscape companies — starting with the first touchpoint and following their entire journey. Online leads are immediately migrated into SA5, eliminating downtime and making it easy to reach out to every potential customer. It automatically captures quality, accurate information and displays real-time analytics on an easy-to-read dashboard, enabling users to see how many leads convert to sales. Using advanced data and analytics, Prospect Smart provides users with the insights they need to send the right messages to the right customers at the right time.

Don Botts, owner of Quality All-Care Lawn Services in Bonner Springs, KS, is excited about the possibilities that Prospect Smart has opened up for his business, saying, “Another cutting-edge method of tracking and monitoring our sales that we have come to expect from Real Green!”

With three tiers of service, Prospect Smart offers a value-rich solution for every business and every budget. Each level includes setup, web hooks, tracking phone numbers, landing pages, and additional hours to make edits and changes.

Bill Nunan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Real Green Systems, said, “Real Green is dedicated to providing our customers with best-in-class, innovative solutions that drive their success. With Prospect Smart, not only will they convert more leads through quick, effective communication, but they are able to effectively measure their ROI by tracking leads and campaigns — so they can make smart decisions for the future.”