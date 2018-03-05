Thirty-one percent of small business employers currently have jobs they cannot fill because they cannot find qualified talent, according to a recent CareerBuilder survey, and 37 percent have jobs that stay open for 12 weeks or longer. Moreover, 39 percent have seen a negative impact on business due to extended job vacancies, including loss in productivity, lower morale, lower quality work, more employee turnover and loss of revenue.

The survey also reveals what small businesses are doing to overcome these challenges and attract top talent while retaining high performers. Here are 5 of the small business hiring trends to watch this year.