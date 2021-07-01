As excessive temperatures break records in the Northwest and advisories are in effect in the Northeast, dangerously hot weather is becoming more of an issue across the U.S. Every day in the U.S., 11 workers are seriously injured or die from a 100% preventable injury—heat stress. Additionally, the World Bank estimates that annual U.S. heat-induced labor productivity losses were over $76 billion in 2010 and are on track to exceed a whopping $584 billion by 2030.

To address this issue, Magid, a manufacturer of personal protective equipment, will be hosting Cracking the Code on Industrial Heat Safety, a webinar to take place on July 13th at 11am CDT. It will include respected experts on heat illness prevention with a focus on common causes and easy prevention tips you can implement.

Participants in the 90-minute virtual session will:

Learn about the various types of exertional heat illness, occupational factors contributing to it, and preventative strategies to protect workers;

Receive expert advice on the unique challenges of industrial heat safety;

Learn about the game-changing solutions available now and get a sneak peek at innovations in development; and

Be the first to hear about the upcoming National Heat Safety Coalition.

Speakers include:

Dr. Douglas Casa, PHD, ATC, FACSM, FNATA, FNAK is a renowned heat expert and author from the University of Connecticut and the Korey Stringer Institute (KSI), which provides research, education, advocacy, and consultation to maximize performance, optimize safety, and prevent sudden death for the laborer, warfighter, and athlete.

Margret Morrissey is the Director of Occupational Safety from the University of Connecticut and KSI and the President of the National Heat Safety Coalition. Her primary research interests focus on prevention of heat-related illnesses and injuries in working populations, exertional heat stroke, and thermoregulatory responses while working in the heat.

Matt Block is the Director of Health & Safety Services at Magid Glove and Safety. He serves as a technical advisor on OSHA compliance issues and sits on numerous safety regulatory committees including the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

Chris Valletta is the Co-Founder and President of MISSION, a textile engineering firm specializing in the development of instant body cooling gear. He is also an award-winning entrepreneur, author, media contributor, and former NFL Player.

Additional expert speakers from Magid include: Sarah Anderson, Director of Product Management; Gary Cohen, Director of Strategic Sourcing; and Adrianna Carrera, Product Management Specialist.

All attendees will receive a free Heat Safety Resource Bundle and Certificate of Completion that can be submitted for CEU certification hours. For more information, call 800-203-0414 or visit magidglove.com.