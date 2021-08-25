New data from Jobber reveals the lawn care and landscaping sector, or Green industry, was not as impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic last year as other home services, and actually saw high growth in the second half of the year. For its Home Service Economic Report: 2021 Mid-Year Review, Jobber surveyed more than 100,000 landscapers and other home service professionals who use the Jobber platform.

Consumer spending on the Home Service industries recovered faster than all other categories, such as Clothing and Footwear, Food Services and Accommodations, and Health Care, and has exceeded pre-pandemic levels since June 2020, according to the report.

“The Home Service category has demonstrated resilience throughout the pandemic and continues to experience positive growth,”explained Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder at Jobber. “While factors such as growing inflation and supply chain disruptions are presenting challenges for companies everywhere, key indicators point to consistent growth for Home Service as we enter the second half of 2021.”

The report found that, despite global supply chain disruptions, and growing inflation increasing the cost of labor and supplies:

New work scheduled in the Green industry saw consistent positive growth throughout 2020, and remained positive in Q1 2021.

Q2 2021 saw a slowdown in this trend, but the industry seemed to be heading back in the right direction in June.

Median revenue growth, on the other hand, remained remarkably consistent and positive for the Green industry throughout the first half of this year.

It’s probably no surprise that hiring workers is a common challenge currently facing many companies in the Home Service industries. After a drastic increase during the first wave of the pandemic, the U.S. unemployment rate has been recovering since June 2020. In Q@ 2021, the rate improved to better than 6% in May and June 2021, cites the report.

“We know from conversations with our customers that hiring workers is incredibly challenging, particularly now,” said Pillar. “Our data also reinforces that businesses are struggling to hire workers in many home service industries to meet customer demand. If you’ve ever considered pursuing a career in home services, now is the time.”

“A skilled workers shortage is an industry challenge that will continue to impact the Home Service category,” commented Abheek Dhawan, VP, Business Operations at Jobber. “It’s more important than ever for businesses to embrace technology like Jobber to better manage jobs, improve communication with customers, and make their existing teams more efficient.”

