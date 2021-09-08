Robotic mowing technology and robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) company Robin Autopilot has launched its Fleet Console platform, a multi-manufacturer fleet management system that enables landscapers to review the status of their robotic mower fleets, send fleet commands, track maintenance, and more.

Fleet Console is the latest innovation in Robin’s expanding offering of products and technology for the growing robotic mowing industry. The new fleet management platform’s modular design allows it to easily integrate with multiple makes and models of service robots, along with various field service software and customer relationship management (CRM) systems.

Initially, the platform will be available with the following integrations:

Aviator, Robin’s in-house field service and CRM software

Husqvarna cloud-connected robotic lawn mowers

Third-party authentication using Google login

Google Maps for visualization and routing

In addition, Fleet Console will offer the following key features at launch:

Dashboard of robot status

Notification history for every robot

Maintenance tracking of wear items

Efficient crew routing to all robots that need service

“We are excited to offer Fleet Console to our subscribers, and we plan to expand the integrations and features available on the platform in the near future,” said Hiten Sonpal, Chief Executive Officer, Robin Autopilot. “For the launch, we chose to integrate with Husqvarna first because of the high quality of their mowers and their industry expertise as the leading manufacturer in the market.

“Before the start of next season, we will publish our own programming interface to support the integration of the next generation of commercial autonomous lawn mowers from manufacturers like Graze, Greenzie, and Scythe,” Sonpal continued. “In the near term, we also intend to roll out integrations to other field services software and CRM systems like Salesforce, Quickbooks, Aspire, LMN, Service Autopilot, Lawn Buddy and others.”

Robin’s Fleet Console is available immediately for all new and existing Robin subscribers.

