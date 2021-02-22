This month, SingleOps, a business management software for outdoor service providers, published its 2021 Green Industry Economic Report. The report includes data from thousands of green industry professionals in commercial and residential landscaping and tree care businesses in North America who used SingleOps software in 2020. A key takeaway from the report is that landscape and tree care businesses persevered in 2020 despite challenges brought on by the pandemic, and various metrics indicate the industry as a whole performed well.

The 2021 Green Industry Economic Report is similar to previous economic reports published by SingleOps. It includes key industry metrics such as proposal acceptance rate, time to payment, and revenue per hour. In creating the report, SingleOps analyzed over 700,000 proposed jobs totalling $1.4 billion and nearly 400,000 accepted jobs totalling nearly $700 million. Following are some of the report’s key findings.

One-off Landscaping

This section focuses on landscaping services that take place only once, such as landscape design, irrigation repair, installs, supply retail and delivery.

Commercial and residential one-off landscaping service providers performed well in 2020. The average revenue per job for commercial projects was $1,598 compared to $1,198 for residential jobs. Commercial job bids were accepted by clients 75% of the time compared to 59% for residential bids. Time to payment for commercial projects was 17 days versus 8 for residential, and the revenue per hour was $125 for commercial assignments compared to $139 for residential.

Recurring Landscaping

This section of the report focuses on landscape services that take place on a recurring basis such as weekly lawn cuttings.

Providers of commercial and residential recurring landscape services also enjoyed a strong 2020. Average revenue per commercial job was $5,390 compared to $842 for residential work. Commercial providers achieved a 92% acceptance rate on bids while residential bids were approved at a rate of 97%. Time to payment for commercial jobs was 21 days compared to 13 for residential, and the average revenue per hour for commercial projects was $128 versus $194 for residential.

Tree Care

This section of the report focuses on the services provided by arborists and tree care professionals, including pruning, tree removal, plant health care, cabling and bracing, transplanting, fertilization, and lightning protection.

Commercial tree care service providers raked in an average of $4,620 per job last year compared to $1,369 for residential projects. Commercial providers achieved a 62% acceptance rate on bids while residential bids were approved at a rate of 49%. Time to payment for commercial jobs was 24 days compared to 7 for residential and revenue per hour was $112 for commercial jobs and $120 for residential.

“Across each service and customer type covered in this report, the number of proposals delivered increased and the time to payment went down,” said Sean McCormick, CEO of SingleOps. “These are significant insights, so we wanted to determine some of the main drivers of these trends. And a big takeaway was that the data pointed to adoption of specific software functionality, in particular digital estimates and integrated payments technology. Companies that leverage digital signatures, automated invoicing, digital/contactless payments, automated reminders, and self-serve customer portals saw higher than average sales activity and A/R efficiency, which isn’t surprising for a single company, but to see accelerated adoption of these technologies influencing positive trends industry-wide, that’s exciting.”

Data in the 2021 Green Industry Economic Report has been aggregated and anonymized to protect the identity of SingleOps’ customers. The complete report (in PDF format) can be accessed from the SingleOps website.

