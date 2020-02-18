Introducing The Cut, a weekly report of trending topics on the largest and most active online forum serving landscape and green industry professionals, LawnSite.com. Turf magazine and LawnSite are partners in the LawnSite Network.
- What to include in an employee handbook?
Here’s a tip from a member: have a separate one-page safety and drug policy with its own signature acknowledgement.
- Mulch prices in 2020
Purchase, delivery, and install of much at $100/yard? What are you charging?
- How do you handle scheduling when weather is unpredictable?
To work or not to work? Here’s how one snow plow business handles storm tracking.
- Proving your crew visited a site.
Time tracking apps, GPS, dash cams, and more. Here are also some software recommendations.
- Mowing by the numbers: lawns, crews, and people per crew?
Want to maximize your mowing productivity? Learn how route density, incentives, and efficient equipment affect man hours.