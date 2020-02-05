Introducing The Cut, a weekly report of trending topics on the largest and most active online forum serving landscape and green industry professionals, LawnSite.com. Turf magazine and LawnSite are partners in the LawnSite Network.
- The best mower for a smart initial investment
Also interested in the first portable air powered mower sharpener that doesn’t require blade removal? Check it out here.
- Ideas for weeding a large area without chemicals
Find a high velocity thermal weeder here. Two new rotary brush cutter attachments from John Deere also just crossed our desk at Turf. They’re meant for clearing challenging ground conditions. Check out turfmagazine.com this Friday!
- If you could start over, what would you do differently?
Discover these six essentials to grow your lawn care business.
- What’s the latest you respond to a business text or call?
Learn about an instant-messaging format for lawn care companies developed by a 28-year-old owner of a lawn care firm.
- Are credit cards worth the cash flow? Does your software program prompt clients for tips?
Learn to make the most of software.