Welcome to The Cut, a weekly report of trending topics on the largest and most active online forum serving landscape and green industry professionals, LawnSite.com. Turf magazine and LawnSite are partners in the LawnSite Network.
- Running a link belt on a deck?
Little debate here. The answers were unanimous. But it doesn’t solve the problem. Why is the mower eating belts?
- Do grass clippings from trimmers and blowers cause weeds in garden beds?
A great question, with different answers. Overall, most felt grass clippings would have very little weed or grass seeds, which means little chance of germination.
- How much should a sole proprietor charge for lawn mowing?
Experienced landscapers weigh in on this tricky topic.
- Dealing with trash on commercial properties.
How much is the norm? Learn how the day you service the property can make a difference. And what in the world is a Ninebot mini?
- When do you get started for the busy season?
This month? First mow in mid-May for northern Minnesota? Some are itching to get back to work to avoid April overtime while others are more than happy to wait. For some, like in NJ, it was a mild winter with little to no plowing work. which makes affording new Spring equipment tricky.
- Best walk behind mower for slopes?
Turf Tracer? Hustler? Others? Hydro driven, wide wheel bases, and adding weight all earn mentions.