Yardnique, a landscape and design maintenance company based in Morrisville, NC, has revitalized its brand identity as part of its aggressive growth plans to propel the company into national prominence. The company specializes in Homeowner Association (HOA) community landscape design, maintenance and preservation for HOA property managers, boards, and residential developers to protect the quality, lifestyle and environmental standards of their communities. Currently with operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, Yardnique introduced a new corporate identity, website, and communications program in an effort to bolster its expansion across the southeast.

The new corporate identity uses a bright orange logotype with a green leaf and a blue water droplet graphic element, designed to reflect the the energy and vitality of the Yardnique marque. The new branding represents both growth and the company’s passion, shared by all team members, to protect the beauty and environmental quality of the residential communities it serves. Since a core goal of the company is to be the most revered brand by HOA’s in the landscaping industry, the new identity and branding is essential to provide immediate recognition and recall.

Yardnique provides services solely for Homeowner Association (HOA) managed communities. Currently the company serves over 400 HOA communities in four states with plans to expand to 700 HOA communities by 2023 through organic growth and acquisition.

“I founded Yardnique over 23 years ago mowing a few lawns to get through school at NC State University and since then, we have evolved the business with over 400 Yardnique team members providing specialized landscape services to HOA’s,” said Brian DuMont, Yardnique Founder, President, and CEO. “In the last four years alone, we have experienced over 66% growth. Considering our plans for future expansion, it was time our brand accurately reflect our core values and the quality of the services we provide.”

In addition to a new, revitalized brand identity, the company introduced the tagline “Love Thy Neighborhood”. The tag line communicates the company’s shared passion and commitment of the Yardnique team to embrace the same desire that every neighborhood resident has — to come home to a consistently well-manicured and beautifully landscaped community.

“The new brand and tagline capture the essence of our mission, vision and values,” added DuMont. “We just launched our new website and we are excited to proliferate our new brand across all marketing communications, including our fleet of over 200 vehicles which will command a lot of attention on the road.”

In addition to the introduction of its new brand and to support future growth, Yardnique recently adopted the use of Aspire and Greenius, an enterprise landscape management system and training application. In the works is also a new customer portal and service app with a planned launch in early 2021.

